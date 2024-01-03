Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 1,363 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,372 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Splunk by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Splunk Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $152.28 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.50 and a 12-month high of $152.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.