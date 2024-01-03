Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total value of $2,236,224.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $579.92 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $481.99 and a 12 month high of $596.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $577.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chemed

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.