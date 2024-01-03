Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 194.8% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 45,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 29,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 125.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after buying an additional 95,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.19.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $81.42 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 452.33, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

