Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $336,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

