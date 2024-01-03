Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $5.51 Million Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 1.40% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

