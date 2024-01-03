Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,424,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,600,000 after purchasing an additional 80,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,025,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,879,000 after purchasing an additional 99,791 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CB opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.34. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

