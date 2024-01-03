Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 2,284 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Xylem by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $113.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.56. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

