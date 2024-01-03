Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 71.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 132.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 95,220 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.8% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 56.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

