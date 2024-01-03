Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $39.06.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.