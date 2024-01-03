Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,012,000 after purchasing an additional 839,457 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BND opened at $72.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

