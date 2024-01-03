Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $303.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.47. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

