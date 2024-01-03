Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 2,411 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.3% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 99,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

