Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 446 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $136.61 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $139.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.09.
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
