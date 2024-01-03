Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,055 ($13.43).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($9.05) to GBX 616 ($7.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

LON HL opened at GBX 713 ($9.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,079.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 720.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 765.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

