Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 275,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,446,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

HLIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 329.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,489,000 after acquiring an additional 847,808 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 126.4% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 932,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 520,369 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Harmonic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,805,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after purchasing an additional 95,257 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

