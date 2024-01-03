Hartford Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1,983.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 87,090 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JMUB opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

