Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,694,000 after purchasing an additional 926,319 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,852,000 after buying an additional 921,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,954,000 after buying an additional 531,769 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,879,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,474,000 after buying an additional 435,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,004,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,684,000 after purchasing an additional 344,087 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $43.36 and a 52 week high of $54.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

