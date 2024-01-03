Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $129,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in International Paper by 3.0% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

Shares of IP opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

