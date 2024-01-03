Hartford Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $241.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.70. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.