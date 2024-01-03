Hartford Financial Management Inc. Makes New $130,000 Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $126,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

