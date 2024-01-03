Hartford Financial Management Inc. Purchases 497 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $454,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after buying an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after buying an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,898,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $155,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

