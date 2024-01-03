Hartford Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 975,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

NYSE:LMT opened at $455.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

