Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.7% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 38,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,825,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $159.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $428.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

