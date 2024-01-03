HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Windtree Therapeutics Trading Down 9.8 %
NASDAQ WINT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. 273,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,406. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.
Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Windtree Therapeutics will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.
