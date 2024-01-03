HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 101,466 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $275.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

