Head to Head Comparison: Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) and Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Trican Well Service and Core Laboratories are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Trican Well Service pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Core Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Trican Well Service pays out -145.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Core Laboratories pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trican Well Service is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Trican Well Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Core Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Core Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trican Well Service N/A N/A N/A ($0.21) -15.02 Core Laboratories $489.73 million 1.67 $19.45 million $0.86 20.34

This table compares Trican Well Service and Core Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Core Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Trican Well Service. Trican Well Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Core Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Trican Well Service and Core Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trican Well Service 0 1 0 0 2.00 Core Laboratories 2 1 0 0 1.33

Trican Well Service currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.33%. Core Laboratories has a consensus target price of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 25.07%. Given Core Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Core Laboratories is more favorable than Trican Well Service.

Profitability

This table compares Trican Well Service and Core Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trican Well Service N/A N/A N/A Core Laboratories 8.10% 16.85% 5.97%

Summary

Core Laboratories beats Trican Well Service on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services. It also provides hydraulic fracturing solutions, such as friction reducers, crosslinked gels, energized foam systems, visco-elastic systems, and high-rate nitrogen for coal bed methane fracturing and gelled hydrocarbons, as well as dissolvable ball sealers and diverting agents; and coiled tubing solutions comprising milling services, including fracturing plugs and ports, stage tool/debris subs, cement milling, and confirmation runs; coiled tubing fracturing; e-coil; in-house engineering; and acidizing and production enhancement services. In addition, the company offers fracture acidizing and production enhancement services that include restore well performance blockages from inorganic scales, emulsions, drilling mud, formation fines, clays, and organic deposits; nitrogen services; and engineering support, reservoir expertise, and laboratory services, as well as engages in the chemical sales. Trican Well Service Ltd. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs. It offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and oil delivered products; and proprietary and joint industry studies, as well as services that support carbon capture, utilization and storage, hydrogen storage, geothermal projects, and the evaluation and appraisal of mining activities. The Production Enhancement segment provides services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. It offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Houston, Texas.

