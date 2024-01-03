Head to Head Review: RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) vs. CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL)

CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Free Report) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CannLabs and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannLabs N/A N/A N/A RadNet 0.25% 4.16% 1.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CannLabs and RadNet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RadNet $1.43 billion 1.67 $10.65 million ($0.01) -3,452.55

Volatility & Risk

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than CannLabs.

CannLabs has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CannLabs and RadNet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A RadNet 0 0 3 0 3.00

RadNet has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.62%. Given RadNet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RadNet is more favorable than CannLabs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of RadNet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RadNet beats CannLabs on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems that distribute, display, store, and retrieve digital images; offers picture archiving communications systems and related services; and develops and deploys AI suites to enhance radiologist interpretation of breast, lung, and prostate images, as well as AI solutions for prostate cancer screening. RadNet, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

