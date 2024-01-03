HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,017 shares of company stock worth $3,075,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in HealthEquity by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in HealthEquity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in HealthEquity by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $76.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

