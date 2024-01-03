HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of HQY opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,017 shares of company stock worth $3,075,422. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $3,518,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,162,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

