HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Trading Up 1.7%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.77 and last traded at $67.32. Approximately 26,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 305,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

HealthEquity Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 194.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.87.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,422 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

