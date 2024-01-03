HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HSTM

HealthStream Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.48 million, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $27.69.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 568.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter worth $34,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.