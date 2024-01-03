Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 697,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,896,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HL. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.43.

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.49 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 325.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,053 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 40.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,091,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $16,808,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 1,189.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,991,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,311 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

