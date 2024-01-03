Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Up 8.3% in December

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 118.0 days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.