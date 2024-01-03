Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Up 8.3% in December

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 118.0 days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $1.38.
About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft
