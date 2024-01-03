HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,809,300 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 3,359,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,523.7 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLFFF. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HelloFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF remained flat at $16.03 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

