Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 93,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 169,949 shares.The stock last traded at $8.08 and had previously closed at $8.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSAI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hesai Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.07 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 27.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSAI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the third quarter worth about $10,666,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $15,749,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $9,376,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $7,695,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $4,718,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

