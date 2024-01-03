Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 98,554.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,067,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,701 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,591.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,939,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,141 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

