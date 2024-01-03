Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,520,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $41,554,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile



Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

