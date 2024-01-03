Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Raised by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.7% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $46,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after purchasing an additional 753,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,080 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,900. The stock has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

