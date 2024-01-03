Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Cuts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH stock opened at $232.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.65. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

