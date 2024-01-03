Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $42,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,239,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,942 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,553,000 after purchasing an additional 984,584 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

YUM stock opened at $129.03 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

