Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 1,104 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,724,000 after acquiring an additional 50,449 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 123,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $151.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,154.93, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

