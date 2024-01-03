Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 31 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Humana were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $470.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $487.05 and a 200-day moving average of $478.42. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

