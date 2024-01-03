Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 81 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of VRSN opened at $201.56 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.33 and its 200-day moving average is $209.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.93.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,440 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,781 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

