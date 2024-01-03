Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 178,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,059,000 after buying an additional 1,610,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,867,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,771,000 after buying an additional 1,175,026 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after buying an additional 244,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,797,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.