HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 15.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476,783 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HP by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.82. 3,563,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,909,006. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

