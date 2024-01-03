HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 48,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $161.42. The company had a trading volume of 292,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,472. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average is $146.05. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.