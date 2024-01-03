Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $12.60

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $11.70. Hut 8 shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 1,919,076 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.78 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. Equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 203.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 754,891 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter worth $3,429,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 297,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 27.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 46,862 shares in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

