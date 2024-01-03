IAG Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $36,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,408. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

