IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $3.83 on Wednesday, hitting $398.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,774,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,974,113. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.22. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $260.34 and a one year high of $412.92.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

