IAG Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.16% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,112 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 149,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,067,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. 29,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,991. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.